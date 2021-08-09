

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Digital wealth management service provider Hargreaves Lansdown (HL.L) on Monday said its profit before tax in the year ended 30 June 2021 decreased 3% to 366 million pounds from 378.3 million pounds a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax of 366 million pounds was up 8% from 339.5 million posted last year.



Underlying EPS was $62.5p compared with 65.9p prior year.



Profit after tax declined to 296.3 million pounds or 62.5p per share from 313.2 million pounds or 65.9p last year.



Revenue for the period rose 15% to 631 million pounds from 550.9 million pounds in the previous year, driven by higher average asset levels and share dealing volumes for the year.



The company's total assets under administration during the year jumped 30% to 135.5 billion pounds from 104 billion pounds last year.



The company declared a final ordinary dividend of 26.6 pence per share and a special dividend of 12.0 pence per share payable on 20 October to shareholders on the register on 24 September 2021.



'As we have eased out of lockdown and entered the summer months, we have seen a slowdown in dealing volumes and client activity versus the elevated levels this time last year, which is also normal for this time of year and in line with management expectations. However, given our enlarged client base, we would still expect to see stronger client activity in FY22 versus FY20,' said Chris Hill, Chief Executive Officer.



