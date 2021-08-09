Anzeige
AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1) 
AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 
09-Aug-2021 / 09:14 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: AMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR 
DEALING DATE: 06/08/2021 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 285.8566 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 792467 
CODE: CG1 
---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0010655712 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CG1 
Sequence No.:  119461 
EQS News ID:  1224843 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224843&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)

