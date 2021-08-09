DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR (WSRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Aug-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 06/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 78.1237 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17388930 CODE: WSRI ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI Sequence No.: 119509 EQS News ID: 1224891 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224891&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)