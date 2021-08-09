DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC (CN1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Aug-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC DEALING DATE: 06/08/2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 587.4424 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 518282 CODE: CN1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044647 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CN1 Sequence No.: 119497 EQS News ID: 1224879 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 09, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)