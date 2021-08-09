Urban Television Network Corp Stock Symbol Urbt To Launch Crypto Mining Operation

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Urban Television Network Corp. (OTC PINK:URBT) seeks to expand its operations, it has forayed into the digital money markets and proudly announces that it will launch a new cryptocurrency mining business through on Nov 1, 2021. URBT's crypto mining operation will target Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as other established cryptocurrencies and establish the company as one of the leading names in the crypto mining business, and leverage its rapidly growing user and investor base in the mining process.

The act of mining cryptocurrencies is a global phenomenon, and URBT (OTC PINK:URBT) is joining in with approximately 200 mining high-powered computer systems set to take off after the launch. These mining machines are acquired from reliable manufacturers, with the mining farm set up in a remote area and the facility powered by clean, renewable energy, thus ensuring effective power consumption at no cost to the environment.

Joseph Collins, CEO of URBT, speaking about the launch of the cryptocurrency mining operation, says: "We are a fast-growing company and in line with our commitment to excellence, we have decided to throw our hat in the ring and begin crypto mining operations beginning primarily with Bitcoin and Ethereum. Today, the digital money market is one of the largest financial markets in the world. Early crypto adopters have reaped a great benefit and we have seen a great opportunity to put our resources into mining for digital currencies because we know the potential it holds for our business and for investors alike. Of course, we know crypto mining business requires highly sophisticated and massive computation and secure stable power supply to operate and cool the computers, which is why we have gone out of our way to ensure no stone is left unturned in providing the necessary resources that will drive this project."

With the development of this mining business, URBT (OTC PINK:URBT) is positioning itself not only as a global leader of prime entertainment, but a modern crypto mining entity that rewards not just the mind of its viewers but their pockets as well. This move is sure to introduce the company to the cryptocurrency business, boost revenue, drive growth, and help optimize its range of product offerings, which will begin to be backed by cryptocurrencies.

URBT is suitable for investors who are seeking exposure to the profitability potentials of cryptocurrency, especially with Bitcoin and Ethereum. Providing cryptocurrency value has always been a goal of the company and this move will bring our company one step closer to this vision. If you'd like to find out more about the launch of the crypto mining operation, please visit https://media.urbt.com/ follow CEO Joseph Collins on Instagram @josephcollinsjr1

For an interview with Mr. Collins or for more information regarding URBT, please visit our website at URBT.com, email media@urbt.com or call our office at (323) 489-8119.

