

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production increased in June, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Monday.



Industrial production grew 4.3 year-on-year in June, following 2.1 percent increase in May.



Manufacturing output accelerated 8.1 percent annually in June, following a 7.6 percent rise in May.



Production in electricity, gas and steam increased 7.3 percent, while mining and quarrying output fell 18.1 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, production of intermediate goods increased 7.1 percent yearly in June and production in capital goods rose 6.9 percent.



Production of consumer goods gained 13.1 percent and energy goods rose 1.2 percent.



Durable consumer goods production increased 28.1 percent and production of non-durable goods rose 11.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 0.9 percent in June, following a 0.2 percent fall in the preceding month.



