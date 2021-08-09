- (PLX AI) - Lufthansa shares are likely to underperform given the uncertainty of the timing and size of the anticipated capital increase, analysts at Bank of America said.
- • Lufthansa may need to raise EUR 4 billion, but divesting Technik would lower the amount below EUR 3 billion, BofA said
- • NOTE: Lufthansa said last week it plans to ramp up capacity in Q3 and Q4, but Q3 yields are likely to be soft
- • BofA has a price target of EUR 6.40 for Lufthansa, implying 32% downside
