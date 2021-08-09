- (PLX AI) - Borussia Dortmund FY revenue EUR 334.2 million.
- • FY net income EUR -72.8 million
- • FY pretax profit EUR -73.2 million
- • Says Covid-19 affected in particular income from match operations, conference and catering as well as transfer activities
- • Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 15.4 million (previous year: EUR 40.2 million)
- • Says it is not possible to propose a dividend distribution to the Annual General Meeting
BORUSSIA DORTMUND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de