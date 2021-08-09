(PLX AI) - Marshall Wace now holds a short position at 0.67% in shares issued by Ambu, down from 0.79% previously.
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|12:16
|Ambu Short Position Reduced By Marshall Wace
|Do
|Ambu Short Position Initiated By Kuvari Partners
|(PLX AI) - Kuvari Partners now holds a short position at 0.5% in shares issued by Ambu.
|20.07.
|Ambu Falls as BofA Sees 60% Downside on Single-Use Endoscope Challenges
|(PLX AI) - Ambu fell 2% in early trading after Bank of America analysts significantly cut their price target on the stock and reiterated an underperform rating.• At a price target of DKK 90, Ambu has...
|05.07.
|Ambu Tops Danish Blue Chips After Danske Upgrade
|(PLX AI) - Ambu shares were the biggest gainer amid Danish blue chips in early trading after Danske Bank analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold. • Ambu issued a profit warning late last week,...
|02.07.
|Ambu Dives 10% After Profit Warning Leads to Consensus Cuts
|(PLX AI) - Ambu shares fell 10% at the open after the company issued a profit warning yesterday evening. • Ambu cut the full-year organic growth forecast to 17% from 17-20% previously and EBIT margin...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AMBU A/S
|31,800
|-0,38 %