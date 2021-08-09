- (PLX AI) - AstraZeneca released positive data on enhertu, a drug which could have sales of $2 billion, analysts said.
- • Head to head comparison trial of Enhertu vs Roche's Kadcyla in the progressed HER2+ breast cancer setting read out positively, with good progression free survival benefit
- • AstraZeneca remains a top pick on growth outlook, pipeline data and potential for dividend increase, Bank of America said, reiterating a buy recommendation
