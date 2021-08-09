Annual meeting to be held on October 28, 2021

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2021) - Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV: CERT) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a date for its inaugural annual meeting of shareholders since qualifying transaction.

The Company's board of directors has called an annual meeting of shareholders to be held on October 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET at the Company's head office and anticipates a record date of September 10, 2021.

Formal notice of the meeting together with a management information circular will be filed in due course.

Mark Brennan, Cerrado Gold CEO & Co Chairman commented, "We look forward to hosting our first annual meeting of shareholders since the Company's qualifying transaction in February. We have made significant progress at our Minera Don Nicolás gold mine and are proud of the exploration work achieved at our Monte Do Carmo project in Tocantins, Brazil. We look forward to meeting with shareholders at our annual meeting."

The Company also announces it has granted 2,370,000 share purchase options to certain eligible participants under its Omnibus Incentive Plan. The options have an exercise price of $1.41 per share and a term of 5 years.

About Cerrado Gold

Cerrado Gold is a public gold producer and exploration company with gold production derived from its 100% owned Minera Don Nicolás mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. It also owns 100% of the assets of Minera Mariana in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. The company is also undertaking exploration at its 100% owned Monte Do Carmo project located in Tocantins, Brazil. For more information about Cerrado Gold please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.

