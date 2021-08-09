

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKinney, Texas -based Blount Fine Foods is recalling around 6,384 pounds of chicken tortilla soup products citing the potential contamination with extraneous material, specifically pieces of gray nitrile glove, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.



The recall involves 16-oz. plastic containers of 'Panera BREAD at HOME Chicken Tortilla Soup' with lot code 070121-1V and 'Use By 09/09/2021' on the label. The fully cooked, ready to eat, chicken tortilla soup was produced on July 1.



The affected products bear establishment number 'P-13130' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and Texas.



The recall was initiated following several consumer complaints reporting pieces of gray nitrile glove in the product.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.



In recent incidents involving possible contamination with extraneous materials, More Than Gourmet, Inc. in April called back around 6,896 pounds of ready-to-eat beef and veal broth and stock products for the potential contamination with hydraulic oil.



