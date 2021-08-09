

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $671 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $452 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.8% to $4.49 billion from $3.19 billion last year.



Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $671 Mln. vs. $452 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.06 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q2): $4.49 Bln vs. $3.19 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DISH NETWORK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de