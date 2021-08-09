The "Sustainable Transformation Enabling the Future of Paris as a Smart City" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Paris is planning to ensure that everything residents need will be no more than 15 minutes away. With climate change and COVID-19, the aim is to refashion the cities as a place primarily for people to walk and bike in rather than commute to.

Hence, developing a sound strategy with a holistic view of risks vs returns needs critical analysis while something improves or addresses a particular challenge, it may negatively impact another area.

This concise profile of Paris highlights key growth metrics, the city's current state, Covid-19's impact on city mobility, the city's digital economy, initiatives toward smart city mobility and EV strategy, and the focus on sustainable mobility through the enhancement of public transit systems and infrastructure.

The city and its authorities are actively addressing need-of-the-hour challenges while focusing on longer-term sustainable goals following the goal set for 2050. The city is also embracing the dynamic mobility services changes with the emergence of connected, shared, autonomous, and electric mobility approaches. It actively invests in digital infrastructure while creating an environment of collaboration with other leading cities, industry consortiums, and financial investors.

Rapid urbanization, private vehicle density, outdated infrastructure, and transportation-related emissions are increasingly stressing the urban mobility ecosystem. Cities across the globe are responding to these changes by developing a more sustainable, seamless, and integrated transportation system.

Additionally, cities are focusing on building the necessary regulatory and infrastructure frameworks to support smart mobility systems. Other smart city focus areas revolve around the theme of driving future employment opportunities, developing equitable communities, and offering a high standard of living through efficient digital and connected services.

Smart city initiatives can be measured under several channels, like new mobility solutions, autonomous readiness, digitization, sustainability, logistics performance, policy and regulatory frameworks, and transportation landscape and vision.

The geographical scope of this study comprises the city of Paris. This study aims to analyze the city's current state, key challenges facing it, and the government's strategy and measures to overcome these challenges and create a sustainable environment for driving future economic growth and becoming a smart city.

Paris currently faces several challenges, and as one of the globally recognized key economic hubs, its city center faces risks that policymakers are trying to overcome on priority.

The city's challenges are also diverse, ranging from residents population growth to tourist population expansion.

Key Topics Covered:

The Strategic Imperative

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of Strategic Imperative 8T on Paris Smart City

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Paris City Current Landscape

Changes in Mobility Patterns due to COVID-19

Paris Smart and Sustainable Strategy

Paris City-Case Strategies

Paris Digital Economy

Paris Mobility Operating Systems

Paris Autonomous Vehicle Initiatives

Paris Autonomous Pilots

Paris Shared Mobility Market Overview

Shared Mobility Market Overview in New Paris

Paris Public Transport Strategy

Paris Growth Environment-Roadmap to Smart City Mobility

Paris-Electric Mobility Landscape

Growth Opportunity

Growth Opportunity 1-Connected and Smart Digital Services for Sustainable, Resilient and Equitable Smart City, 2020

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/scnd7p

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005342/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900