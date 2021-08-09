NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 6 August 2021 were: 959.86p Capital only 964.98p Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 90,000 ordinary shares on 6th August 2021, the Company has 96,902,693 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.