NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 6 August 2021 were: 196.09p Capital only 196.51p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 150,000 ordinary shares on 16th April 2021, the Company has 80,229,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,132,261 which are held in treasury.