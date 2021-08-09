- (PLX AI) - Bavarian Nordic shares rose more than 4% after announcing positive results in a Covid-19 vaccine trial.
- • Vaccine was well tolerated across all dose groups with no observed difference in adverse event profile after first and second vaccination, a strong booster effect after the second shot and efficacy against the Delta variant, Bavarian said
- • The antibody levels recorded in the study are very positive, Sydbank said
- • This is a very attractive vaccine candidate that could be used in a potential re-vaccination market in the future, with a total potential of 545 million doses in the next 6 years, Sydbank said
- • However, a phase 3 trial depends on external financing, and today's announcement doesn't shed any light on that, Sydbank said
