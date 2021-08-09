DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Aug-2021 / 11:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/08/2021) of £66.88m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/08/2021) of £50.17m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 06/08/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 240.63p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 238.3p Ordinary share price 236.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (1.92)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 115.21p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 114.00p Premium to NAV (1.05)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05 to 06/08/2021 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 119520 EQS News ID: 1224991 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 09, 2021 06:29 ET (10:29 GMT)