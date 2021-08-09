Talisker Resources Ltd.: Talisker Intersects 1.02 g/t over 114.15m at Pioneer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce results from drill hole SB-2021-040 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. This hole is the third to be released this year intersecting the recently discovered bulk tonnage mineralization at Pioneer, located 2 kilometres to the south-east of the Bralorne township. In addition, Talisker continues to the drill high-grade vein resource to the north-west of Pioneer at Bralorne and remains on track to complete its maiden resource statement. Drilling has been completed at the Charlotte Zone and vein modelling is underway. Additional results from Charlotte and Bralorne West high-grade veins are expected shortly.
Key Points:
- Hole 2021-040 extends mineralization 140m down plunge from previously released hole SB-2021-026 which intercepted 1.17 g/t Au over 106.75m.
- Mineralization intercepted in hole 40 is part of a larger mineralized interval of 0.73 g/t over 200m.
- Additional completed holes 2021-048 and 2021-055 were drilled to test down-plunge and up-plunge continuity respectively to confirm a 350m deep panel of mineralization from surface.
- Stepouts 200m along strike to the north-west and south-east have been completed with results pending
- Mineralization is characterized by a well-distributed vein network of smaller veins (similar to the Charlotte Zone) distributed between the larger veins that are the defining characteristic of the classical Bralorne deposit.
- The host of the mineralization, coarse-grained felsic intrusive (Granite) has been defined for 3,200m along strike, is open at depth beyond 1,000m and averages 250m wide in the central area tapering to 50m width at the ends of the body.
- Above the bulk mineralization, the Pioneer Main Vein was also intersected returning 7.46 g/t Au over 6.40m.
Terry Harbort, Talisker's CEO commented, "These results highlight the continuity and consistency of the bulk-tonnage mineralization discovered here at Pioneer. Our upcoming results will help to define a continuous panel of mineralization from surface to a depth of 350m and test along strike extensions. This additional style of mineralization adds greatly to the high-grade veins that we have already been drilling at Bralorne and we expect this discovery to significantly increase our view of the camps potential."
A total of 49,223.85m have been drilled this year out of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metre diamond drill program. Five drill rigs are currently active at the Bralorne Gold Project.
Table 1: Received and Pending Intercepts with Visible Gold Count and Vein Count
Drill Hole
Intrusive Intercept Thickness (m)
Visible Gold Count
Major Veins
Minor Veins Count
Assay Results
Gram-meters
Section Line Closest to Collar
SB-2021-26
108
3
14
145
1.17 g/t over 106.75m
124.90
515,600 E
SB-2021-30
130
3
9
170
0.80 g/t over 130.9m
104.72
515,600 E
SB-2021-40
440
12
22
240
1.02 g/t over 114.15m
116.43
515,600 E
SB-2021-45
170
1
3
160
Results Pending
515,850 E
SB-2021-48
790
8
76
263
Results Pending
515,650 E
SB-2021-55
38
0
4
90
Results Pending
515,600 E
SB-2021-60
101
0
7
208
Results Pending
515,550 E
SB-2021-63
120
4
4
385
Results Pending
515,550 E
SB-2021-66
177
0
9
389
Results Pending
515,450 E
SB-2021-69
Drilling Now
9+
TBD
TBD
Drilling Now
515,300 E
SB-2021-70
200
1
10
427
Results Pending
515,250 E
SB-2021-72
Drilling Now
3+
TBD
TBD
Drilling Now
515,200 E
SB-2021-040 Hole Description
- Located within the Pioneer Block
- Complete preliminary results have been received for this hole.
- A new zone was intersected at 212.50m depth and produced 0.46 g/t Au over 29.50m in the Pioneer Volcanics.
- At 357.50m depth the Main Vein corridor was intersected. The known Main Vein structure was flanked by an extensive low-grade halo of gold mineralization which produced 1.59 g/t Au over 39.80m from 357.50m to 397.30m at the contact between the Pioneer Volcanics and Bralorne Intrusive Suite. This broad intercept includes 7.46 g/t Au over 6.40m from 358.00m depth.
- Grades outside the Main Vein structure average 0.46 g/t Au and are predominantly in the felsic intrusive footwall of the major vein.
- At 442m depth another interval of broad gold mineralization was encountered. This Bulk Zone produced 1.02 g/t Au over 114.15m. This zone includes the targeted J Vein which assayed 8.39 g/t Au over 3.65m from 445.05m depth, and a previously unknown vein corridor which assayed 5.51 g/t over 7.65m from 548.5m. As with the Main Vein zone above, the footwall to the J Vein structure is host to extensive gold mineralization inside the felsic intrusive, with assays outside of the major structures averaging 0.43 g/t Au.
- This hole drilled to a final depth of 821.50m on May 27, 2021.
Table 2: Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Hole SB-2021-040
Diamond Drill Hole Name
From
(m)
To
(m)
Interval
(m)
Au
(g/t)
Zone
Method Reported
SB-2021-040
215.50
217.00
1.50
0.29
Unknown Zone
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
217.00
218.00
1.00
0.15
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
218.00
218.50
0.50
0.05
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
218.50
219.60
1.10
0.02
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
219.60
220.30
0.70
0.58
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
220.30
221.50
1.20
0.27
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
221.50
223.00
1.50
1.14
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
223.00
224.00
1.00
1.49
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
224.00
224.50
0.50
0.64
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
224.50
226.00
1.50
0.41
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
226.00
227.50
1.50
0.48
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
227.50
229.00
1.50
0.30
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
229.00
230.50
1.50
0.03
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
230.50
232.00
1.50
0.14
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
232.00
233.50
1.50
0.25
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
233.50
235.00
1.50
0.08
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
235.00
235.85
0.85
0.39
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
235.85
236.35
0.50
0.31
Unknown Zone
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
236.35
237.20
0.85
0.55
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
237.20
237.90
0.70
1.60
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
237.90
238.80
0.90
1.51
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
238.80
239.30
0.50
1.04
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
239.30
239.80
0.50
0.10
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
239.80
241.00
1.20
0.02
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
241.00
242.00
1.00
0.22
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
357.50
358.00
0.50
0.66
Main Vein
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
358.00
359.00
1.00
11.30
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
359.00
360.00
1.00
1.46
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
360.00
360.60
0.60
2.04
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
360.60
361.10
0.50
6.01
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
361.10
361.60
0.50
4.54
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
361.60
362.50
0.90
1.06
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
362.50
363.65
1.15
0.40
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
363.65
364.40
0.75
36.10
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
364.40
365.50
1.10
0.10
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
365.50
367.00
1.50
0.08
Main Vein Corridor
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
367.00
368.50
1.50
0.74
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
368.50
370.00
1.50
0.65
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
370.00
371.50
1.50
0.89
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
371.50
373.00
1.50
1.38
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
373.00
374.50
1.50
0.06
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
374.50
376.00
1.50
0.48
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
376.00
377.50
1.50
0.03
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
377.50
379.00
1.50
0.21
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
379.00
380.50
1.50
0.30
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
380.50
382.00
1.50
0.43
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
382.00
383.50
1.50
0.75
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
383.50
385.00
1.50
0.25
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
385.00
386.50
1.50
0.60
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
386.50
388.00
1.50
0.32
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
388.00
388.50
0.50
2.58
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
388.50
389.50
1.00
0.40
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
389.50
391.00
1.50
0.19
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
391.00
392.50
1.50
0.28
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
392.50
394.00
1.50
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
394.00
395.50
1.50
0.23
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
395.50
396.70
1.20
0.71
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
396.70
397.30
0.60
1.13
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
442.00
442.55
0.55
2.34
New Bulk Zone
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
442.55
443.50
0.95
0.39
New Bulk Zone
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
443.50
444.00
0.50
0.15
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
444.00
444.50
0.50
0.48
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
444.50
445.05
0.55
0.52
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
445.05
445.60
0.55
4.94
J Vein
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
445.60
446.50
0.90
13.90
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
446.50
447.00
0.50
5.54
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
447.00
447.70
0.70
9.33
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
447.70
448.20
0.50
1.02
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
448.20
448.70
0.50
11.20
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
448.70
449.20
0.50
0.58
New Bulk Zone
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
449.20
450.00
0.80
0.41
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
450.00
451.00
1.00
0.30
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
451.00
452.00
1.00
0.29
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
452.00
452.50
0.50
1.27
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
452.50
453.00
0.50
0.61
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
453.00
454.00
1.00
0.41
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
454.00
455.50
1.50
0.33
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
455.50
456.00
0.50
0.03
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
456.00
456.65
0.65
0.10
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
456.65
457.20
0.55
4.51
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
457.20
457.70
0.50
0.48
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
457.70
458.50
0.80
0.18
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
458.50
460.00
1.50
0.51
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
460.00
461.00
1.00
0.26
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
461.00
461.50
0.50
0.08
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
461.50
462.00
0.50
0.03
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
462.00
463.00
1.00
0.07
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
463.00
464.00
1.00
0.17
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
464.00
465.00
1.00
0.04
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
465.00
465.60
0.60
0.43
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
465.60
466.35
0.75
1.53
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
466.35
466.85
0.50
1.69
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
466.85
467.50
0.65
0.78
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
467.50
468.00
0.50
0.29
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
468.00
469.00
1.00
0.54
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
469.00
470.50
1.50
0.35
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
470.50
471.50
1.00
0.15
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
471.50
472.40
0.90
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
472.40
473.00
0.60
0.53
New Bulk Zone
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
473.00
474.00
1.00
0.34
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
474.00
475.00
1.00
0.09
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
475.00
476.50
1.50
0.04
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
476.50
478.00
1.50
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
478.00
479.00
1.00
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
479.00
479.50
0.50
0.03
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
479.50
480.00
0.50
0.41
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
480.00
480.50
0.50
0.48
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
480.50
481.00
0.50
1.06
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
481.00
481.50
0.50
0.32
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
481.50
482.50
1.00
0.20
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
482.50
484.00
1.50
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
484.00
485.50
1.50
0.51
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
485.50
487.00
1.50
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
487.00
487.57
0.57
0.03
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
487.57
488.50
0.93
0.36
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
488.50
490.00
1.50
0.30
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
490.00
491.50
1.50
0.17
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
491.50
493.00
1.50
0.39
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
493.00
494.00
1.00
5.06
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
494.00
494.65
0.65
0.16
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
494.65
495.30
0.65
0.52
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
495.30
496.00
0.70
0.44
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
496.00
497.50
1.50
0.25
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
497.50
499.00
1.50
0.08
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
499.00
500.00
1.00
0.14
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
500.00
500.50
0.50
0.05
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
500.50
501.45
0.95
0.91
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
501.45
502.00
0.55
0.02
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
502.00
503.00
1.00
0.09
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
503.00
503.50
0.50
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
503.50
504.00
0.50
0.59
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
504.00
504.50
0.50
0.14
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
504.50
505.00
0.50
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
505.00
506.50
1.50
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
506.50
507.70
1.20
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
507.70
508.30
0.60
0.12
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
508.30
509.20
0.90
0.58
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
509.20
509.80
0.60
0.07
New Bulk Zone
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
509.80
511.00
1.20
0.14
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
511.00
511.50
0.50
4.09
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
511.50
512.00
0.50
1.07
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
512.00
512.50
0.50
5.53
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
512.50
514.00
1.50
0.08
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
514.00
515.50
1.50
0.09
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
515.50
517.00
1.50
0.66
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
517.00
518.50
1.50
0.21
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
518.50
520.00
1.50
0.25
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
520.00
521.50
1.50
0.62
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
521.50
522.30
0.80
0.12
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
522.30
523.00
0.70
1.03
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
523.00
523.70
0.70
0.09
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
523.70
524.50
0.80
2.15
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
524.50
525.00
0.50
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
525.00
526.00
1.00
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
526.00
527.00
1.00
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
527.00
528.00
1.00
0.02
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
528.00
529.00
1.00
0.05
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
529.00
530.50
1.50
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
530.50
531.00
0.50
0.94
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
531.00
531.50
0.50
0.56
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
531.50
532.00
0.50
0.06
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
532.00
532.50
0.50
0.08
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
532.50
533.50
1.00
0.96
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
533.50
534.55
1.05
1.06
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
534.55
535.10
0.55
0.33
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
535.10
535.60
0.50
0.08
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
535.60
536.10
0.50
0.04
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
536.10
537.00
0.90
0.03
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
537.00
538.08
1.08
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
538.08
538.58
0.50
0.27
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
538.58
539.08
0.50
0.33
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
539.08
539.70
0.62
0.24
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
539.70
540.40
0.70
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
540.40
541.00
0.60
0.02
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
541.00
542.00
1.00
0.07
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
542.00
543.00
1.00
0.17
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
543.00
543.80
0.80
0.14
New Bulk Zone
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
543.80
545.00
1.20
0.02
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
545.00
546.00
1.00
0.02
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
546.00
547.00
1.00
0.04
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
547.00
548.00
1.00
1.69
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
548.00
548.50
0.50
0.80
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
548.50
549.10
0.60
6.16
VG Zone
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
549.10
549.65
0.55
1.04
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
549.65
550.15
0.50
1.88
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
550.15
551.00
0.85
0.98
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
551.00
551.50
0.50
58.00
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
551.50
552.00
0.50
0.48
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
552.00
553.00
1.00
0.32
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
553.00
553.50
0.50
1.56
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
553.50
554.00
0.50
3.00
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
554.00
554.65
0.65
0.39
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
554.65
555.15
0.50
0.77
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
555.15
555.65
0.50
1.26
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
555.65
556.15
0.50
6.05
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
556.15
556.80
0.65
0.65
Bulk Intercept
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
556.80
558.00
1.20
0.55
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
558.00
559.00
1.00
0.03
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
559.00
559.50
0.50
0.54
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
559.50
560.30
0.80
0.18
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
560.30
561.00
0.70
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
561.00
562.00
1.00
0.02
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
562.00
563.50
1.50
0.11
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
563.50
565.00
1.50
0.62
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
565.00
566.00
1.00
0.11
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
566.00
566.75
0.75
1.19
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
566.75
567.30
0.55
0.06
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
567.30
568.20
0.90
0.04
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
568.20
568.70
0.50
0.43
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
568.70
569.70
1.00
0.03
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
569.70
571.00
1.30
0.04
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
571.00
572.00
1.00
0.02
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
572.00
572.70
0.70
0.03
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
572.70
573.45
0.75
0.09
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
573.45
574.00
0.55
0.07
Bulk Intercept
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
574.00
575.00
1.00
0.37
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
575.00
575.75
0.75
0.76
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
575.75
576.30
0.55
2.28
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
576.30
576.80
0.50
0.94
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
576.80
577.40
0.60
0.52
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
577.40
578.30
0.90
0.22
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
578.30
578.85
0.55
0.89
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
578.85
579.50
0.65
0.79
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
579.50
580.00
0.50
0.57
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
580.00
580.70
0.70
0.19
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
580.70
581.50
0.80
0.63
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
581.50
582.50
1.00
0.19
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
582.50
583.00
0.50
0.79
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
583.00
583.50
0.50
0.06
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
583.50
584.00
0.50
1.27
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
584.00
584.50
0.50
0.11
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
584.50
585.00
0.50
0.94
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
585.00
585.50
0.50
0.28
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
585.50
586.00
0.50
0.54
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
586.00
586.50
0.50
0.48
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
586.50
587.50
1.00
0.08
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
587.50
589.00
1.50
0.36
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
589.00
589.60
0.60
0.38
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
589.60
590.50
0.90
0.03
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
590.50
591.85
1.35
0.02
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
591.85
592.35
0.50
0.25
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
592.35
592.85
0.50
0.34
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
592.85
593.50
0.65
1.99
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
593.50
594.00
0.50
0.17
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
594.00
595.00
1.00
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
595.00
596.50
1.50
0.09
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
596.50
597.00
0.50
0.51
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
597.00
597.80
0.80
0.35
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
597.80
599.00
1.20
0.43
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
599.00
599.50
0.50
0.12
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
599.50
600.00
0.50
0.66
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
600.00
600.60
0.60
0.12
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
600.60
601.30
0.70
0.05
Bulk Intercept
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
601.30
602.50
1.20
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
602.50
603.00
0.50
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
603.00
604.00
1.00
0.08
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
604.00
604.50
0.50
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
604.50
605.00
0.50
0.26
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
605.00
605.50
0.50
0.56
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
605.50
606.00
0.50
0.19
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
606.00
606.70
0.70
0.56
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
606.70
607.20
0.50
3.87
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
607.20
607.70
0.50
0.41
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
607.70
608.50
0.80
0.56
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
608.50
609.00
0.50
0.03
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
609.00
610.00
1.00
0.10
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
610.00
611.00
1.00
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
611.00
612.00
1.00
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
612.00
612.50
0.50
0.03
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
612.50
613.10
0.60
0.63
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
613.10
614.50
1.40
0.10
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
614.50
615.20
0.70
0.08
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
615.20
616.00
0.80
0.48
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
616.00
617.00
1.00
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
617.00
617.60
0.60
0.03
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
617.60
619.00
1.40
0.06
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
619.00
620.00
1.00
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
620.00
621.50
1.50
0.02
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
621.50
622.50
1.00
0.06
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
622.50
623.50
1.00
0.09
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
623.50
625.00
1.50
0.17
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
625.00
626.50
1.50
0.04
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
626.50
627.20
0.70
0.26
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
627.20
627.75
0.55
1.78
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
627.75
628.57
0.82
1.83
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
628.57
629.50
0.93
0.31
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
629.50
631.00
1.50
0.01
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
631.00
632.50
1.50
0.13
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
632.50
634.00
1.50
0.18
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
634.00
635.50
1.50
0.09
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
635.50
637.00
1.50
0.02
Bulk Intercept
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
637.00
637.65
0.65
0.03
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
637.65
638.40
0.75
1.89
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
638.40
638.90
0.50
1.05
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
638.90
639.45
0.55
2.97
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
639.45
640.80
1.35
0.07
Au-AA26
SB-2021-040
640.80
641.40
0.60
0.63
Au-SCR24
SB-2021-040
641.40
642.00
0.60
0.55
Au-SCR24
|Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2021-040 has collar orientation of Azimuth 207; Dip -62.5.
Talisker is providing an opportunity for shareholders and other interested parties to participate in a Webinar to be held at 4 pm ET on Thursday, August 12th. To register, please click on the following link - https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YdeHdSiYSYCa2403F-FMDQ. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the Webinar.
About Talisker Resources Ltd.
Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 282,403 hectares over 258 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.
For further information, please contact:
Terry Harbort
President & CEO
Terry.harbort@talliskerresources.com
+1 416 361 2808
Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Sample Preparation and QAQC
Drill core at the Bralorne project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release.
Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89).
Gold in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4-Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr).
Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing.
Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words 'could', 'intend', 'expect', 'believe', 'will', 'projected', 'estimated' and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.
While Talisker considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.
The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
Figure 1: Pioneer zone with drill traces of completed drill holes including hole SB-2021-040.
Figure 2: Overview map showing seven zones that comprise the Bralorne Gold Project, the Charlotte Zone, the drill hole included in this press release, major gold-bearing quartz veins (gray) and associated bounding fault structures.
SOURCE: Talisker Resources Ltd.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658891/Talisker-Intersects-102-gt-over-11415m-at-Pioneer