- (PLX AI) - Vestas Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Vestas Wind Systems, has invested in the unique Salamander Quick Lift Crane Technology to further strengthen its position as global leader in sustainable energy solutions and to reduce carbon emissions from its value chain.
- • This new crane holds significant potential, both in sense of being safer to work with, as well as being simpler to bring to site, assemble and work with, compared to standard cranes, Vestas says
- • With the investment Vestas becomes the minority investor in Swedish S&L Access Systems, a subsidiary of Stena AB
