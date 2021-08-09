

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in nearly four years in July, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 4.7 percent year-on-year in July, following a 3.6 percent increase in June.



The latest inflation was the highest since September 2017, when it was 4.8 percent.



Transport cost grew 9.6 percent yearly in June, and health care cost gained by 3.5 percent.



Prices for hotels, cafes and restaurants surged 5.5 percent. Prices for education, and recreation and culture gained by 4.1 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.7 percent in June, following a 0.6 percent rise in the prior month.



