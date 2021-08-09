The "Actionable Strategy Enabling the Prague Smart City Future" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on Prague as a smart city. It analyzes the city's current state, key challenges, and government strategies and measures to overcome these issues and create a sustainable environment for driving future economic growth.

Rapid urbanization, outdated infrastructure, private vehicle density, and transportation-related emissions increasingly stress the urban mobility ecosystem. Cities worldwide respond to these changes by developing a more sustainable, seamless, and integrated transport system.

Cities also focus on building the necessary regulatory and infrastructure framework to support smart mobility systems. Driving future employment opportunities, developing equitable communities, and offering high living standards through efficient digital and connected services are other smart city focus areas.

Smart city initiatives are measured using parameters like autonomous readiness, digitization, new mobility solutions, logistics performance, sustainability, policy and regulatory framework, and transport landscape and vision.

Prague currently faces several challenges, including the growing car density, which increases pollution and heavy congestion, especially in city centers. Despite lockdowns, commuters lost an extra three days and 22 hours due to traffic jams in 2020.

Another critical challenge is developing electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure capabilities to pave the way for electric and autonomous mobility. Prague has developed a holistic strategy called Smart Prague 2030 to address these issues and improve city livability.

This report provides a brief profile of Prague's key growth metrics, digital economy, smart city mobility initiatives, and EV strategy. It also highlights the city's focus on sustainable mobility through the enhancement of public transit systems and infrastructure.

Prague authorities drive efforts to address need-of-the-hour challenges and focus on long-term sustainability goals. The city embraces dynamic changes in mobility services with the emergence of a connected, shared, autonomous, and electric mobility approach. It invests in digital infrastructure to create an environment that fosters collaboration with other leading cities, industry consortiums, and financial investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Prague Smart City

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Prague Smart City

Key Growth Metrics for Prague Smart City

Growth Drivers and Restraints for Prague Smart City

Prague at a Glance

CASE Strategies, Prague Smart City

Pilot and Approved Projects, Prague Smart City

Prague Smart City 2030 Digital Strategy

Actuals and Targets, Prague Smart City

Mobility Market Overview, Prague Smart City

Snapshot of Public Transport Modes, Prague Smart City

Shared Mobility Market Overview, Prague Smart City

Electric Mobility Landscape, Prague Smart City

EV Strategy, Prague Smart City

AV Initiatives, Prague Smart City

AV Pilots Overview, Prague Smart City

Sustainable Mobility Plan 2030, Prague Smart City

3. Growth Opportunity Universe, Prague Smart City

Growth Opportunity 1-Mobility of the Future

Growth Opportunity 2-Digital and Connected Cities

Growth Opportunity 3-Autonomous Mobility

