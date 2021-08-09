GameOn receives OTCQB approval to increase accessibility of stock for U.S. investors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2021) - GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (FSE: 9E7) (OTC: GMETF) ("GameOn" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that after a successful application process for the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"), the Company's common shares will begin trading on the OTCQB today, August 9, 2021, at the opening of the market under the current stock symbol "GMETF" and will remain listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "GET." Existing U.S. shareholders of GameOn shares, previously quoted on the OTC® Pink Open Market, will now be quoted on the OTCQB without any further action needed.

"Following our DTC eligibility announcement last month, we continue to be committed to accessibility, volume and liquidity for shareholders and investors around the world," said GameOn CEO Matt Bailey. "This is an important and expected step of our game plan that you'll continue to see unfold in the coming weeks and months."

GameOn also recently announced its corporate update, a first-of-its-kind NFT Predictor product (video), a partnership with Indian media powerhouse MX Player, and the onboard of gaming veteran Howard Blank as Advisor.

GameOn has a dynamic and experienced management team led by its CEO, Matt Bailey (Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center), Chief Product Officer, Santi Jaramillo (Dapper Labs, NBA Top Shot, EA Sports) and VP of Partnerships, Ryan Nowack (Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks, New York Rangers), as well as its Directors, J Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Shafin Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Liz Schimel (Apple News) and Carey Dillen (YYoga). The Company began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol 'GET' on June 1, 2021.

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (FSE: 9E7) powers the most-watched content in the world with the most innovative fan engagement technologies. GameOn provides broadcasters, TV networks, OTT platforms, leagues, tournaments and sportsbooks with interactive, social experiences around sports, television and live events. Since completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured white label projects with several partners in sports and entertainment. Through our innovative predictive gaming technologies and meta-layers, including full NFT capabilities, we bring fans closer to their favorite sports and entertainment brands and increase engagement through community, competition and rewards.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

