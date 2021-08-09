

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ceva Inc. (CEVA):



-Earnings: $315 million in Q2 vs. -$1.09 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.01 in Q2 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Ceva Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.08 million or $0.13 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.11 per share -Revenue: $30.46 million in Q2 vs. $23.61 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CEVA INC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de