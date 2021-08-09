

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Monday, healthcare company Viatris Inc. (VTRS) raised its total revenue guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects total revenue between $17.5 billion and $17.9 billion, up from the prior forecast between $17.2 billion and $17.8 billion. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $17.59 billion.



The company also said its Board of Directors declared a second quarterly dividend of $0.11 for each issued and outstanding share of the company's common stock, payable on September 16, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 24, 2021.



