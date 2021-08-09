

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's trade surplus increased in June, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The total trade surplus rose to DKK 15.3 billion in June from DKK 12.2 billion in May.



Exports decreased 0.5 percent monthly in June and imports declined 3.5 percent.



The goods trade surplus rose to DKK 10.2 billion in June from DKK 8.6 billion in May. Goods exports fell 2.7 percent and imports declined 5.6 percent.



The surplus in the services trade rose to DKK 5.1 billion in June from DKK 3.6 billion in the previous month. Exports gained 3.3 percent and imports fell 0.1 percent.



The current account surplus increased to DKK 18.8 billion in June from DKK 14.6 billion in May.



