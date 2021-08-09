

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's exports rose more than expected in July, figures from the Ministry of Finance revealed on Monday.



Exports increased 34.7 percent year-on-year in July, after a 35.1 percent rise in June. Economists had forecast shipment to grow 29.5 percent.



Exports of parts of electronic product, information, communication and audio-video products, base metals and articles of base metal, plastics and rubber and articles thereof, and machinery increased in July.



Imports advanced to 41.0 percent annually in July, following a 42.3 percent rise in the previous month, while the rate was expected to slow to 35.0 percent.



The trade surplus totaled $5.901 billion in July, which was below the expected level of $5.18 billion.



