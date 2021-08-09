Auto glass producer Asahi India Glass and polymer packaging specialist Vishakha have revealed plans to jointly set up India's largest solar glass plant in the state of Gujarat. The factory will initially have a capacity equivalent to 3 GW of solar installations per year.From pv magazine India Asahi India Glass has partnered with Ahmedabad-based Vishakha Group to set up India's largest solar glass plant in Mundra, in the Indian state of Gujarat. The greenfield project will initially produce up to 3 GW of solar glass per year. The plant is expected to be commissioned within the next 18 to 24 months. ...

