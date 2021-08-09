U.S. scientists have developed a new way to combine PV generation and rabbit farming. They claim their new approach to agrivoltaics produces lower emissions and uses less energy than non-integrated methods.Michigan Technological University scientists have conducted a life-cycle assessment for a new way to integrate rabbit farming and PV generation. They have developed a new agrivoltaic concept that purportedly results in a 69.3?% reduction in CO2 emissions and an 82.9?% reduction in fossil fuel consumption, compared to non-integrated production. The academics analyzed and compared three different ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...