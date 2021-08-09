

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The seven-day average of daily coronavirus infections in the United States has increased by nearly six times from the levels recorded a month ago.



From an average of nearly 20000 cases reported on July 8, the seven day average has surged to 110360 on Sunday, according to data analyzed by the New York Times. This is the highest weekly average recorded since February 8, and marks a 112 percent increase in two weeks.



There is also significant rise in the number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus infection in the country. The number has risen to 61,915, marking 90 percent increase in a fortnight.



With 24234 additional cases reporting on Sunday, the national total has increased to 35,764,022, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



111 additional casualties took the national COVID death toll to 616,829.



As usual, Sunday's lower metrics are attributed to reporting delays on holidays.



California reported the most number of cases - 18,853 - and COVID-related deaths - 45 at the weekend.



California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics, with case numbers crossing the 4 million mark. A total of 64,786 people have died due to the disease there.



Texas is the second worst-affected. As cases and hospitalizations soared in his state, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is facing criticism over prohibiting local officials from imposing mask or vaccine mandates.



29,859,062 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.



In a major COVID-related news outside the U.S., with the Winter Olympics in Beijing six months away, China is planning elaborate precautions against Covid-19.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de