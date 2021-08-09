

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) reported Monday that its third-quarter net Income attributable to the company increased to $749 million or $2.05 per share from $526 million or $1.44 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.70 per share, compared to $1.40 per share in the year-ago quarter. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Sales for the quarter increased to $12.48 billion from $10.02 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, the company now projects sales in a range of $46 billion to $47 billion, up from the prior forecast range of $42 billion to $44 billion. The Street is looking for revenues of $45.02 billion for the year.



