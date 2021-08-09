

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD, ABX.TO) reported second-quarter adjusted net earnings per share of $0.29, flat with prior year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.28, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net earnings improved to $411 million from $357 million. Net earnings per share was $0.23 compared to $0.20.



Revenue declined to $2.89 billion from $3.05 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.06 billion, for the quarter. Production for the second quarter of 2021 was impacted by a mechanical mill failure at Carlin but Barrick remains on course to achieve its guidance for the year.



Barrick also announced that the second $250 million tranche (approximately $0.14 per share) of the return of capital distribution totalling $750 million will be paid on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.



The second quarter dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.



Shares of Barrick Gold Corp. were down 1.3% in pre-market trade on Monday.



