Anti-wear, Anti-friction Properties to Gain Substantial Attention of Various End Users Contributing to Growth of Technical Ceramics Market, Study by TMR

-Expansion of automobile, electronics, and medical sectors in various regions will have a profound impact on the growth of the technical ceramics market

-The characteristics & physical properties of these ceramics such as excellent compression, nonlinear resistance will further have a major role in the technical ceramics market growth

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The technical ceramics market is expected to record stable growth during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The utilization of technical ceramics in areas that require toughness and high-strength will offer massive growth opportunities for the global technical ceramics market during the forecast period. The growing use of technical ceramics across numerous applications such as electrical insulators, piezoelectric ceramics, medical implants, implantable electronic devices, automotive, consumer goods, dental ceramics, temperature co-fired ceramics, tissue engineering scaffolds, and others will bring substantial growth.

Technical ceramics, also known as engineering ceramics have improved thermal and mechanical properties. These ceramics are prominently made for technical applications. Alumina materials are the cheapest and commonly used technical ceramics. The advantages associated with technical ceramics make them a preferred material across many applications. The properties of technical ceramics such as good temperature stability, nonlinear resistance, low thermal expansion, extensive stiffness, and excellent compression strength significant for maintaining the overall growth structure.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has analyzed aspects related to the growth of the technical ceramics market. As per the study conducted by TMR experts, the global market for technical ceramics is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The market for technical ceramics was valued at US$ 84.33 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 149.85 Bn by 2027.

The functional properties of technical ceramics offers lucrative opportunities for the technical ceramics market. High industrialization levels, especially in Asian countries such as India have led to an increase in the utilization of technical ceramics to a considerable extent. These factors assist in accelerating the growth of the technical ceramics market. Furthermore, substantial investments in R&D activities coupled with considerable demand for superior quality products is anticipated to drive the technical ceramics market.

Key Findings of Report

Rising Disposable Income, Rapid Urbanization to Drive Technical Ceramics Market

Urbanization has witnessed an uptick over the years. Rural-to-urban migration has increased considerably due to good work opportunities and other factors. The disposable income of many individuals has also heightened exponentially. The purchasing power of individuals has increased, which is leading to the adoption of a good lifestyle. Hence, based on this factor, electrical and electronics are observing good sales figures. As technical ceramics are used in electronics, the demand is estimated to rise, eventually fueling the growth rate of the technical ceramics market.

China to Offer Lucrative Opportunities to Technical Ceramics Market Players

China is one of the most thriving regions around the globe in terms of industrialization. The supportive government policies in context of setting up industries and the availability of cheap labor have strengthened industrialization prospects. Thus, the growing number of automotive and electronic industries in the region is projected to attract extensive growth for the technical ceramics market. In addition, the presence of numerous aerospace and automobile companies in China will assure a profitable growth trajectory for the technical ceramics market during the forecast period.

Some well-established players in the technical ceramics market are McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, Morgan Advanced Materials, Dyson Technical Ceramics, Kyocera Corporation, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., CoorsTek Inc., and Superior Technical Ceramics.

Global Technical Ceramics Market, by Material

Oxide Ceramics

Alumina Ceramics



Titanium Ceramics



Zirconia Ceramics



Others (including Magnesium Oxide and Sintered Fused Silica)

Non-oxide Ceramics

Alumina Nitride



Silicon Nitride



Silicon Carbide



Others (including Boron Carbide and Silicon Aluminum Oxynitride)

Global Technical ceramics Market, by Product

Monolithic Ceramics

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Ceramic Coatings

Others (including Advanced Coatings and Multilayer Ceramics)

Global Technical ceramics Market, by Application

Electrical & Electronics

Electrical Insulators



Passive Components



Piezoelectric Ceramics



Others (including Medical Pumps and Tissue Engineering Scaffolds)

Medical

Medical Implants



Dental Ceramics



Implantable Electronic Devices



Others (including Ceramic Electronic Substrates and Temperature Co-fired Ceramics)

Automotive

Energy & Power

Others (including Chemical Products and Consumer Goods)

Global Structural Adhesives Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

