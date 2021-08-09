Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2021) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (the "Company" or "TELO") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with the clinical laboratory veteran Mark Stene, Founder & President of MyClinLab® LLC, Austin, Texas USA. Mark Stene is a former senior executive with several clinical laboratories and medical device enterprises in the USA. Dr. Stene brings a record of accomplishment in guiding biotech companies through the process of achieving clinical laboratory accreditation. Dr. Stene will lead TELO's efforts to achieve the ISO 15189 certification, specific for medical laboratories, and the certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) accreditation.

"I have previously collaborated with Mark and am excited to have him onboard leading our efforts to achieve laboratory designations for TELO labs," said Guido Baechler, TELO Chairman. "Mark brings over 30 years of executive experience in clinical laboratory management and accreditation; his contribution will be critical in moving the commercialization of our multiple myeloma tests into the clinic in the US and Canada."

Dr. Stene founded MyClinLab in 2019, a Texas based consultancy to provide regulatory and staffing support to biotechnology or service clinical laboratories. Since 1987, Dr. Stene held key positions and executive roles with Veridia Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp/Esoterix/Endocrine Sciences. In addition to senior administrative responsibilites, he focused on the commercialization of several immunoassay, mass spectrometry and molecular testing methods as clinical laboratory tests. In his career, Dr. Stene has repeatedly led teams transitioning research-based testing into the more regulated clinical laboratory setting. Mark holds a Doctoral Degree in Experimental Pathology and an Executive MBA, both from the University of California, Los Angeles. Dr. Stene is a licensed California Clinical Laboratory Scientist and a licensed New York State Department of Health Laboratory Director.

"I am thrilled to work with the Telo Genomics team," said Mark Stene. "The TeloView® technology is precise, and has the potential to deliver acurate prognostic results to address key clinical unmet needs to identify multiple myeloma patients who will benefit from a specific treatment, predict patient response to treatment, and monitor treatment outcomes over time."

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease-associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in over 150 peer reviewed publications and in 25 clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information please visit www.telodx.com.

