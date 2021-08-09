Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA) Surpasses Charitable Donation Goal

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / The Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA), a leader in education, networking, resources and advocacy for the self-funding industry, today announced that during its annual TPA Summit, the organization surpassed its charitable donation goal by raising a total of $18,670 for Folds of Honor, a charity that provides educational scholarships for the dependents of fallen and disabled U.S. military heroes.

'While our mission is to provide education and networking opportunities to the self-funded industry, we believe strongly in giving back to the community. The COVID-19 pandemic brought many financial uncertainties for individuals across our nation, especially for organizations who operate on donations,' said HCAA Chief Executive Officer Carol Berry, CSFS 'Despite these trying times, we are proud to announce that we raised nearly $30,000 this year for two amazing organizations, The Battle Continues and Folds of Honor. We are beyond thankful to our members, who not only continue to make our annual events a success, but who make these donations possible year after year.'

'Our partnership with HCAA has been a huge blessing for Folds of Honor and, most importantly, the direct recipients of our scholarships,' said Folds of Honor Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney. 'This gracious donation will provide scholarships for four people - that's four lives, indelibly changed for the better. We are beyond thankful to HCAA and its members and look forward to the future of this partnership.'

HCAA hosts a charity fundraiser during both its annual Executive Forum and TPA Summit events each year. To learn more about HCAA's charitable connections, visit https://www.hcaa.org/page/connection.

