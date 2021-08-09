

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced that SKYRIZI, an interleukin-23 inhibitor, is now available in the U.S. as a single-dose 150 mg injection for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The new SKYRIZI 150 mg pen comes with audible cues to help guide the administration process and an indicator to signal when administration is complete.



SKYRIZI is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. AbbVie noted that SKYRIZI is part of a collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim, with the company leading development and commercialization globally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABBVIE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de