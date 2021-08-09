Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

09 August 2021

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholidng

The Company announces that on 09 August 2021 ReddeNorthgate made awards to executive directors of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company (Options) under its Executive Performance Share Plan (EPSP) as follows:

Name Number of Options awarded Martin ward, Chief Executive Officer 206,853 Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer 133,601

The EPSP award will ordinarily become exercisable on the third anniversary of grant subject to the EPSP rules, the grantee's continued service and to the extent to which the performance conditions set for the award are satisfied. There is a holding period of two years after vesting.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Martin Ward 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Redde Northgate plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost options under the Executive Performance Share Plan. d) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £0 206,853 e) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



Not applicable

f) Date of the transaction 09 August 2021 g) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Philip Vincent 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Finance Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Redde Northgate plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil cost options under the Executive Performance Share Plan. d) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £0 133,601 e) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



Not applicable

f) Date of the transaction 09 August 2021 g) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

