Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 9
09 August 2021
Redde Northgate plc
("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholidng
The Company announces that on 09 August 2021 ReddeNorthgate made awards to executive directors of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company (Options) under its Executive Performance Share Plan (EPSP) as follows:
|Name
|Number of Options awarded
|Martin ward, Chief Executive Officer
|206,853
|Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer
|133,601
The EPSP award will ordinarily become exercisable on the third anniversary of grant subject to the EPSP rules, the grantee's continued service and to the extent to which the performance conditions set for the award are satisfied. There is a holding period of two years after vesting.
Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Martin Ward
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|Identification code
|GB00B41H7391
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of nil cost options under the Executive Performance Share Plan.
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|e)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|09 August 2021
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
|1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Philip Vincent
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Finance Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|Identification code
|GB00B41H7391
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of nil cost options under the Executive Performance Share Plan.
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|e)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Not applicable
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|09 August 2021
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
For further information, please contact:
|Redde Northgate plc
|Nick Tilley, Company Secretary
Ntilley-e@redde.com