Montag, 09.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
News-Alarm bei TAAT – Ausbruch und Rallye ausgelöst?!
09.08.2021
Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 9

09 August 2021

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholidng

The Company announces that on 09 August 2021 ReddeNorthgate made awards to executive directors of nil cost options over ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company (Options) under its Executive Performance Share Plan (EPSP) as follows:

NameNumber of Options awarded
Martin ward, Chief Executive Officer206,853
Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer133,601

The EPSP award will ordinarily become exercisable on the third anniversary of grant subject to the EPSP rules, the grantee's continued service and to the extent to which the performance conditions set for the award are satisfied. There is a holding period of two years after vesting.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Martin Ward
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRedde Northgate plc
b)LEI213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc
b)Identification codeGB00B41H7391
c)Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil cost options under the Executive Performance Share Plan.
d)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0206,853
e)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable
f)Date of the transaction09 August 2021
g)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Philip Vincent
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Finance Officer
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameRedde Northgate plc
b)LEI213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 50 pence each in Redde Northgate plc
b)Identification codeGB00B41H7391
c)Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil cost options under the Executive Performance Share Plan.
d)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0133,601
e)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Not applicable
f)Date of the transaction09 August 2021
g)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Redde Northgate plc
Nick Tilley, Company Secretary
Ntilley-e@redde.com
© 2021 PR Newswire
