Vascular Imaging Market Size to Reach USD 12.85 Billion in 2028: CAGR of 6.9% Reports and Data

Increasing geriatric population and rising adoption of technologically advanced imaging modalities are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size - USD 7.52 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - at a CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends - Increasing technological advancements in ultrasound technique

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vascular imaging market size is expected to reach USD 12.85 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing geriatric population and rising adoption of technologically advanced imaging modalities are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing technological advancements in vascular ultrasound imaging techniques and technologies is further expected to also drive revenue growth of the market.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4193

Rising focus on developing more technologically advanced diagnostic imaging modalities to detect, diagnose, and prevent cardiovascular diseases at an early stage is expected to continue to support market revenue growth. Rapid advancements in technologies in noninvasive imaging plays a prominent role, not only in diagnosis of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), but also in developing appropriate therapies and prognosis, and reducing healthcare costs/expenditure, as well as for providing value-based care. Rapid developments in MRI techniques capable of imaging biological processes, including inflammation, neovascularization, and mechanical forces, can aid in advancing understanding of atherothrombotic disease. Superb Microvascular Imaging (SMI) is a novel imaging technique enables detection of microvascular flow without the use of any contrast agent. The novel technology is a technologically advanced ultrasound imaging technique that utilizes advanced clutter suppression algorithm for extracting flow signals from blood vessels and helps in identification and detection of very small vascular structures, thereby ensuring greater clinical accuracy. These are some key factors expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Rapid increase in the global geriatric population and rise in prevalence of comorbidities such as diabetes, cancer, hypertension, osteoporosis, and lung disease are expected to increase prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases and drive adoption of advanced diagnostic techniques to accurately evaluate the pathologic conditions. This is expected to boost revenue growth of the market. However, lack of skilled healthcare professionals is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/vascular-imaging-market

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

In December 2019 , Samsung Medison Co. Ltd. announced the launch of novel ultrasound system with more innovative features. The new technology offers a detailed view of blood flow with enhanced spatial and temporal resolutions and provide 3-D based vascular images.

, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd. announced the launch of novel ultrasound system with more innovative features. The new technology offers a detailed view of blood flow with enhanced spatial and temporal resolutions and provide 3-D based vascular images. Coronary angiography segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, attributable to increasing application of this procedure to detect blockages in the coronary arteries, and to diagnose and treat various heart and blood vessels conditions.

Computed tomography angiography segment revenue is expected to expand at a robust CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for minimally invasive technique, various advantages offered by computed tomography such as safety, accurate and fast results, and high resolution image to detect and evaluate aneurysms and blockage

Hospital segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share over the forecast period owing to wide availability of different types of imaging equipment, rising adoption of refurbished vascular imaging systems by small and medium sized hospitals, and increasing number of surgical and imaging procedures performed in these facilities due to rising patient inflow.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing incidence rate of vascular-related diseases, rise in targeted population, increasing investment by international key players to develop novel therapeutics and new treatment approaches, and increasing number of favorable government initiatives.

Some major players in the global market include:

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Evena Medical Inc.

Omega Medical Imaging LLC.

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4193

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the vascular imaging market based on procedure, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Coronary Angiography

Peripheral Angiography

Neurovascular Angiography

Vascular Ultrasound Procedures

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Angiography

Computed Tomography Angiography

Ultrasound

X-Ray

Nuclear Imaging

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Sweden



BENELUX



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Israel



Rest of MEA

Browse Similar Reports by Pharma and Healthcare Industry

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Size, Share And Industry Analysis By Modality (Virtual Histology IVUS, IMAP, Integrated Backscatter IVUS), By Products (Accessories, Consoles), By End Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Academic And Research Institutes) And Region, Segment Forecasts To 2027

Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market By Type (Transthoracic, Transesophageal, Stress), By Sales Channel (Online, Stores), By Type of Imaging (Color, Monochrome), By Technology (4D, Doppler), By End-Users (Hospitals, ASC) And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2026

Coronary Stents Market Analysis, By Type (Dual therapy stents, Drug eluting stents, Bare Metal Stents, Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold, Bio-engineered) End Use (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cardiac Centers), Material (Metal, Polymer, Copolymer) and Forecast by 2026



Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Size, Share And Industry Analysis By Product Type (Conventional Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters, Power injected Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters), By Design Type (Multiple Lumen, Double Lumen, Single Lumen), By Application (Intravenous Fluids, Chemotherapy, Blood Transfusions, Other drugs), By End-user (Hospitals, Nursing Facility, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare) And Region, Segment Forecasts To 2027



Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market By Type (Short Peripheral IV Catheter and Integrated/Closed Peripheral IV Catheter), By Technology, By Application (Renal Disease, Oncology, Pediatric Disease, Gastroenterology, Infectious Disease), And By End Users, Forecast To 2017-2027

Trauma Products Market By Type (External Fixators, Internal Fixators), By Surgical Site (Lower Extremities, Upper Extremities), By End-Use (Hospitals & Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Center), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Medical Adhesives Market By Resin Type (Natural, Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic), By Technology (Solvent-based, Water-based, Solid & Hot-melt based, Reactive & others), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2028



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read full Press Release at :https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-vascular-imaging-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579615/Reports_and_Data_Logo.jpg