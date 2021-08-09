Cloud Service Market to Garner $1,620.59 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 15.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Rise in demand for due to cost-effectiveness, surge in adoption of cloud in SMEs, and increase in demand due to Covid-19 outbreak have boosted the growth of the global cloud services market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Cloud Services Market by Offering (Solution and Services), Type (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, and Others), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises), Application (Asset Management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Management (ERM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Project and Portfolio Management, Business Intelligence, and Others) Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Retail, Government, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Petrochemicals, Energy & Utilities, Pulp & Paper, Agriculture, And Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". As per the report, the global cloud service industry was pegged at $325.68 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $1,620.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in demand due to cost-effectiveness, surge in adoption of cloud in SMEs, and increase in demand due to Covid-19 outbreak have boosted the growth of the global cloud services market. However, concerns regarding data security and protection hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in cloud services adoption in emerging economies is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/393

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak has accelerated the demand for the cloud to support crucial digital solutions such as e-commerce and remote work.

Moreover, the demand for entertainment platforms such as online gaming and video streaming increased during the pandemic, which favored the demand for cloud services.

Since the global adoption of work from home culture, the demand for cloud services for security and data protection has increased.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the cloud services market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/393

The service segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By offering, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period, as it assures effective functioning of cloud-based platforms, solutions, and software. However, the solution segment held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for more than 95% of the global cloud services market, due to benefits of cloud-based solutions to end-users and businesses such as increased capacity, scalability, functionality, and reduced maintenance cost.

The SaaS segment held the lion's share

By type, the SaaS segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global cloud services market, due to presence of software as multitenancy which is crucial for cloud computing. However, the IaaS segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period, as IaaS can be shared and the cost can be reduced.

North America to contribute the highest revenue by 2030

By region, the global cloud services market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market, due to high adoption of cloud computing services and emerging sector for cloud computing services in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period, due to rapid adoption of cloud computing, rise in investments in infrastructure as a service, and intense competition in the region.

Buy This Report Now at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/1cf3399a1cdd3d21acb7595a4add1b1c

Major market players

Alibaba Cloud

Cisco System, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Google LLC

International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/393

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Cloud Computing Services Market - Opportunities and Industry Forecasts, 2018-2025

Cloud Managed Services Market - Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2028

Cloud VPN Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg