Wireless Audio Device Market worth $153.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Wireless Audio Device Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis Product, Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth+Wi-Fi, Airplay), Application (Home Audio, Consumer, Commercial, Automotive), Functionality and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is projected to grow fromUSD 69.6 billion in 2021 and to reach USD 153.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. The key factors contributing to the growth of the market include a surge in global demand for infotainment devices and increased R&D expenditure by OEMs for the development of new and advanced wireless audio devices are some of the prominent factors for the growth of the wireless audio device market globally.

True wireless hearables/earbuds to hold largest market share during the forecast period in the wireless audio device market

The true wireless hearables or earbuds segment is expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period owing to the high demand for true wireless hearables among the consumer segment. The major player in the market, Apple (US), has a major market share in the true wireless hearables category. The other prominent players offering true wireless hearables are Samsung (South Korea), Bose Corporation (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), GN Group (Denmark), etc. The gradual shift from wired audio devices to wireless audio devices has resulted in major demand for earbuds. Moreover, the significant penetration of smartphones has also facilitated the growth of true wireless hearables.

Use of Bluetooth technology is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the period 2021 and 2026

The Bluetooth segment of the wireless audio device market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Audio streaming in wireless audio devices used in consumer electronics is carried out using Bluetooth technology. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the initiatives undertaken by manufacturers to increase the throughput of wireless audio devices equipped with Bluetooth technology that is used in consumer electronics.

APAC to grow at the largest CAGR in wireless audio device market during the forecast period

The wireless audio device market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. APAC, being the most populated region in the world, is witnessing increased demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones and tablets, thereby leading to the growth of the wireless audio device market in the region. The growing penetration of smart devices is another factor driving the growth of wireless audio devices in the region. North America is the largest market in terms of market size owing to the offerings made by the established players such as Apple, Sonos, Bose Corporation, Sound United, etc.

The report profiles key players such as Apple (US), Bose Corporation (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Harman International Industries (South Korea), Sonos (US), SoundUnited (US), Sennheiser (Germany), Vizio (US), VOXX International (US) and Zound Industries (Sweden).

