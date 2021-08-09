- (PLX AI) - Maersk is riding a wave of strong freight rates and its net profit is likely to beat consensus every year through 2023, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, reiterating their buy recommendation on the stock.
- • Price target raised to DKK 22,900 from DKK 22,100
- • Expect a net profit for 2021 of $15,155 million (consensus $11,704 million), $9,261 million for 2022 (consensus $5,382m) and $7,370 million in 2023 (consensus $4,097 million), Kepler said
