South Korea-based solar module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells has agreed to acquire French renewable energy developer RES Méditerranée (RES France) from U.K.-based company RES for €730 million.From pv magazine France The transaction, if finalized, would allow the Korean group to continue its expansion in Europe. Currently, it has a portfolio of renewable energy projects totaling nearly 10 GW worldwide, including around 5 GW in Europe, mainly concentrated in Spain. Considering that RES France owns projects with a combined capacity of more than 5 GW, the company's European pipeline has more than doubled. ...

