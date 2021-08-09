iAM Capital Italia 1 Fund completed the purchase of a 22,357sqm real estate portfolio in Milan and Rome from Coima SGR

With this transaction, iAM Capital Group has now consummated four substantial deals in Italy in the last two months

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iAM Capital Group, a global alternative investment company, announced today that its recently launched Italian investment fund, iAM Capital Italia 1 (The Fund), has completed the acquisition of a premier real estate portfolio comprising 22,357sqm in Rome and Milan, for a total purchase price of over 30 million Euros.

The portfolio consists of four assets, three of them located in greater Milan, and a trophy asset in a prime location in Rome. iAM Capital intends to enhance the value of the portfolio through renovations and re-leasing activities.

Together with the assets purchased in central Milan at the beginning of July, the Fund which, was launched in early July, has already completed transactions of nearly 40 million Euros.

Emanuel Arbib, CEO of iAM Capital Group PLC stated, "This latest acquisition represents iAM Capital Group's third real estate transaction in Italy this year. With our recent investment in Tecma (ticker TCM IM), one of the most innovative prop tech companies in the world, and our recent acquisition of a 4.5MWp solar PV portfolio in Southern Italy, we are establishing a new portfolio of Italian assets that we believe have the potential to increase significantly in value. We intend to continue to focus on the Italian real estate market, which is one of the strategic target markets for our funds".

The Fund is wholly owned by iAM Capital Fund S.C.A. SICAV- RAIF- ICE II Compartment ("ICE II"), a Luxembourg RAIF launched in late 2020.

iAM Capital Group PLC is a London based global investment group, active in real estate and renewable energy.

Contact: Avi Koth, a.koth@iamcapital.com, +44(0)207 514 9200