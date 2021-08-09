

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Phillips 66 (PSX) announced Monday it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 16% stake in Brisbane, Australia-based Novonix Ltd. (NVX.AX, NVNXF), a company that develops and supplies in-demand materials for lithium-ion batteries.



Under the terms of the agreement, Phillips 66 will subscribe for 77.96 million ordinary shares of Novonix for a total purchase price of $150 million. Additionally, Phillips 66 will nominate one director to Novonix's Board of Directors



Phillips 66 is a leading global manufacturer of specialty coke, a key precursor in the production of batteries that power electric vehicles, personal electronics, medical devices and energy storage units.



Novonix is a leading producer of synthetic graphite and processes specialty coke to make high-performance anode material for these batteries.



Phillips 66's investment supports the development of a fully domestic supply chain for sales into the U.S. electric vehicle and energy storage system markets. It will also expand Phillips 66's presence in the battery supply chain and advance Novonix's production of synthetic graphite for high-performance lithium-ion batteries.



