- (PLX AI) - ALK-Abello shares gained today after the company lifted outlook for the year, but consensus is already at or above the higher end of the new range.
- • Revenue is now expected to grow 10-12% in local currencies (previously: 9-12% growth), while EBITDA guidance is now increased to DKK 450-500 million (previously: 375-425 million)
- • Tablet sales growth is now expected at 25% or slightly above (previously: approximately 25%)
- • Consensus for revenue growth was already at 10.8%, with tablet sales at 26.2% growth
- • The new EBITDA guidance is above consensus, which was DKK 403 million before today
