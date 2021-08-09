DGAP-News: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Bond

Aggregate Holdings SA successfully places EUR 100 million Tap of 6.875% Senior Bond due 2025



09.08.2021 / 17:50

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Aggregate Holdings SA successfully places EUR 100 million Tap of 6.875% Senior Bond due 2025



THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT INTENDED FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.

- Successful private placement of EUR 100 million tap of existing bond with investors

- EUR 100 million bond tap was placed at par plus accrued interest

- Total nominal amount outstanding of senior bond now at EUR 600 million

- Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes



Luxembourg - 09 August 2021. Aggregate Holdings S.A. has successfully placed a EUR 100 million tap of its EUR 500 million 11/2025 6.875% senior bond. The total nominal amount outstanding is now EUR 600 million.

The tap was executed as a private placement at par. Net proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate purposes. The new bonds issued through the tap are fully fungible with existing senior bonds, which are governed by German law and are listed on the Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Benjamin Lee, Chief Financial Officer and John Nacos, Chief Investment Officer at Aggregate Holdings, said: "The private placement via a tap of EUR 100m of bonds at par plus accrued interest is a reflection of the ongoing investor interest in Aggregate Holdings following our recent acquisitions in the Build & Hold division. We look forward to continuing engaging with investors going forward as the company delivers on its milestones".



Contact

Benjamin Lee, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +352 20 30 14 60

Mob: +44 7415 121218

b.lee@aggregateholdings.com



Boris Lemke, Investment Director

Tel: +352 20 30 14 60

Mob: +44 7943 025474

b.lemke@aggregateholdings.com

Olaf Zapke, Communications

Tel: +49 (0) 69 921874-89

Mob: +49 (0) 170 7641 971

Finsbury Glover Hering

olaf.zapke@fgh.com



About Aggregate Holdings

Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") is a predominantly German-focussed real estate company, with interests also in Portugal. The company had EUR 4.8bn of assets and a project portfolio with a EUR 5.0bn gross development value as at FY 2020. Aggregate's Build & Hold division at year end included Quartier Heidestrasse, the largest mixed use real estate development project in Central Berlin with c.295,000 sqm of gross construction area, and has recently acquired project "Fürst", the prime asset located on Kurfürstendamm in central Berlin with c.183,000 sqm of gross construction area. Both these Build & Hold assets are due to be completed by 2023. In addition, Aggregate has recently acquired a real estate portfolio, of which it intends to develop c.675,000 sqm in Berlin. Aggregate's Build & Sell division also owns VIC Properties, the largest real estate developer in Portugal, with c.570,000 sqm of gross construction area and EUR 2.5bn gross development value. Additionally, Aggregate holds a long-term 26.6% strategic stake in Adler Group SA, one of Europe's largest residential players, among other investments.