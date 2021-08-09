Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
News-Alarm bei TAAT – Ausbruch und Rallye ausgelöst?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 Ticker-Symbol: BYNN 
Tradegate
09.08.21
09:37 Uhr
33,710 Euro
+0,100
+0,30 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
RUBIS SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RUBIS SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,56033,81018:28
33,58033,80018:28
Dow Jones News
09.08.2021 | 18:07
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 2 to 6, 2021

DJ RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 2 to 6, 2021 

RUBIS 
RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the 
liquidity agreement) - August 2 to 6, 2021 
09-Aug-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, August 9, 2021, 5:35 pm 
 
TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY 
AGREEMENT) 
- August 2 to 6, 2021 - 
 
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742) 
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123) 
Period: From August 2, 2021 to August 6, 2021 
 
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to 
implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between August 2, 2021 and August 6, 2021, the purchases of 
its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below. 
 
Aggregate presentation per day and per market: 
 
                        Identification   Daily total  Daily weighted   Market 
Issuer name  Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in   average price of  (MIC  Number of 
       of issuer (LEI)   date    instrument (ISIN) number of   shares acquired*  Code) transactions 
                                 shares) 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.02 FR0013269123    2,426     33.78       AQEU  25 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.02 FR0013269123    4,093     33.85       CEUX  42 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.02 FR0013269123    2,447     33.83       TQEX  33 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.02 FR0013269123    16,034     33.77       XPAR  152 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.03 FR0013269123    2,103     33.86       AQEU  17 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.03 FR0013269123    3,407     33.77       CEUX  42 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.03 FR0013269123    2,453     33.73       TQEX  29 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.03 FR0013269123    17,037     33.77       XPAR  164 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.04 FR0013269123    3,906     33.43       AQEU  30 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.04 FR0013269123    4,316     33.38       CEUX  39 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.04 FR0013269123    2,051     33.47       TQEX  20 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.04 FR0013269123    14,727     33.39       XPAR  135 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.05 FR0013269123    3,506     33.31       AQEU  31 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.05 FR0013269123    3,632     33.36       CEUX  32 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.05 FR0013269123    3,176     33.27       TQEX  32 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.05 FR0013269123    14,686     33.20       XPAR  135 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.06 FR0013269123    3,507     33.60       AQEU  32 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.06 FR0013269123    4,151     33.56       CEUX  45 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.06 FR0013269123    1,465     33.48       TQEX  16 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.06 FR0013269123    15,877     33.56       XPAR  132 
* Two-digit rounding after the         TOTAL       125,000    33.56 
decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from August 2, 2021 to August 6, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr). 

Contact 
       RUBIS - Legal department 
       Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 2 to 6, 2021 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:   1225040 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1225040 09-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225040&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

RUBIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.