DJ RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 2 to 6, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 2 to 6, 2021 09-Aug-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, August 9, 2021, 5:35 pm TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT) - August 2 to 6, 2021 - Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742) Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123) Period: From August 2, 2021 to August 6, 2021 In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between August 2, 2021 and August 6, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below. Aggregate presentation per day and per market: Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions shares) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.02 FR0013269123 2,426 33.78 AQEU 25 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.02 FR0013269123 4,093 33.85 CEUX 42 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.02 FR0013269123 2,447 33.83 TQEX 33 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.02 FR0013269123 16,034 33.77 XPAR 152 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.03 FR0013269123 2,103 33.86 AQEU 17 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.03 FR0013269123 3,407 33.77 CEUX 42 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.03 FR0013269123 2,453 33.73 TQEX 29 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.03 FR0013269123 17,037 33.77 XPAR 164 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.04 FR0013269123 3,906 33.43 AQEU 30 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.04 FR0013269123 4,316 33.38 CEUX 39 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.04 FR0013269123 2,051 33.47 TQEX 20 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.04 FR0013269123 14,727 33.39 XPAR 135 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.05 FR0013269123 3,506 33.31 AQEU 31 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.05 FR0013269123 3,632 33.36 CEUX 32 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.05 FR0013269123 3,176 33.27 TQEX 32 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.05 FR0013269123 14,686 33.20 XPAR 135 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.06 FR0013269123 3,507 33.60 AQEU 32 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.06 FR0013269123 4,151 33.56 CEUX 45 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.06 FR0013269123 1,465 33.48 TQEX 16 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.06 FR0013269123 15,877 33.56 XPAR 132 * Two-digit rounding after the TOTAL 125,000 33.56 decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from August 2, 2021 to August 6, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).

