27th Universal Postal Union Congress: a strategic and economic opportunity for the 192 member countries.
- The "Post Office of the Future" opened on 21 May 2021 in the presence of the UPU's deputy director general and is an initiative for the Ivorian government to support the promotion of digital inclusion and the provision of modern and innovative postal and financial services.
- The ecom@Africa project, an UPU initiative, aims to position the postal network as one of the main e-commerce catalysts in Africa, based on an integrated, inclusive, and innovative ecosystem of designated postal operators. For its implementation, the UPU chose the Ivory Coast to become the e-commerce hub for West Africa.
- all e-Commerce components;
- global logistics;
- electronics with the creation of value-added services;
- constant service quality improvements;
- benefits to citizens through comprehensive inclusion (social, financial and digital).
