

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $27.97 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $91.11 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AECOM Technology Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $108.2 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $3.41 billion from $3.19 billion last year.



AECOM Technology Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $108.2 Mln. vs. $88.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q3): $3.41 Bln vs. $3.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.75 and $2.85



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AECOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de