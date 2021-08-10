

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Philippines will on Tuesday release Q2 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, GDP was up 0.3 percent on quarter and down 4.2 percent on year.



Australia will provide June numbers for building permits, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 6.7 percent on month following the 7.6 percent decline in May.



New Zealand will release July numbers for electronic retail card spending; in June, spending was up 0.9 percent on month and 4.0 percent on year.



Japan will see July results for bank lending and for the Eco Watchers Survey, as well as June figures for current account. In June, the survey for current conditions had a score of 47.6 and the outlook was at 52.4, while bank lending was up 1.4 percent on year. The current account surplus in May was 1,979.7 billion yen.



Taiwan will see final Q2 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an expansion of 7.47 percent following the 8.92 percent gain previously.



Indonesia will release June figures for retail sales; in May, sales were up 14.7 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia and Indonesia are closed on Tuesday for the Islamic New Year; they'll re-open on Wednesday.



